WKMS News Wins 12 Kentucky AP Awards

WKMS News is honored to bring home 12 state broadcasting awards. Kentucky Associated Press Broadcasters Association announced winners on Saturday for the 2018 professional and college contests.

In the professional radio competition, the WKMS News team is a won second place in Breaking News and first place in Continuing Coverage for reporting on the Marshall County High School shooting tragedy. Former Ohio Valley ReSource Reporter Nicole Erwin won first place for Long Serious News Feature for her in-depth work on this shooting. She, with OVR Managing Editor Jeff Young, won second place in Enterprise Reporting for the story "In The Wake of School Shooting, A Look at How Kids Get Guns."

Erwin's piece "Win For Wetlands: Program Helps Farmers Conserve More Flood Prone Land" won first place in Long Public Affairs. Several of her stories, featuring graphic design work from OVR's Alexandra Kanik, comprise her second place award for Digital Coverage.

News Director Matt Markgraf, with contribution from Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Reporter Ryland Barton and student reporter Cory Sharber, won first place in the Use of Sound category for "The Sights & Sounds Of Fancy Farm 2018."

Murray State University students had a strong showing in the college radio competition. Cory Sharber won first place in the Digital Journalist category. Sydni Anderson won second place in Best Digital Journalist. Anderson's piece "Murray State Scientists Searching for Conditions That Cause Harmful Algal Blooms" won first place in Best Public Affairs. Sharber's story "Murray State Basketball is Dancing For The 16th Time" won first place in Best Sports Coverage.

Made possible by listener support, WKMS News is committed to - and relies heavily on - quality student journalism featured on wkms.org, which won first place in Best Website.