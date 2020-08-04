WKU Offers Virtual Sorority Recruitment On Campus In Response To COVID-19

Western Kentucky University is offering virtual sorority recruitment on campus this fall, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school's Panhellenic Council voted to allow WKU's nine sorority chapters to proceed with recruitment using Zoom technology to eliminate in-person contact.

"Each chapter will have their own Zoom account and they're creating links for all of the parties during the day," said Andrew Rash, WKU's Coordinator for Student Activities. "Move in is still the same, those ladies going through recruitment will still have recruitment counselors who will inform them about the process, show them their schedules, (and) counsel them if they need to counsel them."

Rash said 550 students have registered as potential new sorority members at WKU for the upcoming fall semester.

Despite the shifting recruitment strategy being utilized by WKU's sororities, Rash said the school's fraternities will continue to use in-person recruiting events.