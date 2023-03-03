Severe winds, tornadoes cause damage across western Ky.

A powerful storm system swept across western Kentucky Friday, leaving a trail of damage, reports of two tornadoes and hundreds of thousands of people without power.

More than 351,000 customers are without power in western Kentucky as a result of a powerful storm system moving through the state on Friday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. The governor said utility groups are getting aid from other states to help restore power to impacted Kentuckians.

Beshear confirmed on social media that the deaths of two people have been linked to the storm system, one in Simpson County and another in Edmonson County . Neither of a pair of reported tornadoes – one in McCracken County and one in Christian County – has been connected with an injury, though they each damaged dozens of structures.

McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer declared a State of Emergency for the county on Friday afternoon after the possible tornado touched down in the small community of Freemont, located south of Paducah near the Graves-McCracken County line.

Clymer said approximately 100 homes were damaged , and as many as 15 homes were destroyed.

“It’s a reminder of what we saw in Mayfield (on December 10, 2021) on a smaller scale. People have lost their homes. We fortunately didn’t have any injuries or deaths,” Clymer said. “Just materials thrown everywhere, fences ripped apart, roofs of homes torn off … all that can be replaced. We were very fortunate.”

First responders from multiple surrounding counties came to help in the impacted area, Clymer noted.

“The really bad things bring together people and show you just what strong communities we are and that we help each other,” he added.

Emergency response crews are currently surveying damage in the area, and traffic is restricted within a one-mile radius of Freemont. Only Freemont residents and first responders are allowed access to the restricted area.

McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes said crews are surveying the area to assess damage. He plans to have crews at the site until dark, then have crews return Saturday once the sun rises.

Estes said no injuries have been reported as of Friday afternoon after emergency crews conducted primary and secondary searches of nearby homes.

First responders from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, along with workers from McCracken County Rescue teams, the American Red Cross, Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative, Kentucky Emergency Management, were in Freemont on Friday in response to storm damage, which includes fallen tree limbs and downed power lines. Estes said tree cutters are working to clear roads in the area. Rescue team members are assessing damage to the area and patrolling traffic.

Estes said deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will remain in Freemont overnight to address any potential looting from damaged homes.

Kentucky State Police arrested one man in Freemont after KSP officials said he caused a disturbance during the initial response to the storm damage.

Justin A. Stolhman, 41, of California, was arrested after KSP said he went around two road barricades to film the storm damage for his social media account. Stohlman allegedly argued with another person on site and indicated he had a firearm. KSP said troopers found Stohlman was in possession of a handgun, which he is prohibited from carrying due to past convictions. Troopers charged Stohlman with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, disregarding a traffic regulation, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Beshear said his office received reports of a possible tornado in Christian County . Christian County Emergency Management said the office received reports of a tree on a Hopkinsville house as well as several semi truck trailers on their sides on interstate and parkway roads in the county on Friday afternoon.

Several roads in far western Kentucky are closed due to flooding, including roads in Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, McCracken and Marshall Counties. Crews from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 are responding to downed trees throughout the area including spots in Graves County and Lyon County.

The governor declared a State of Emergency on Friday as storm systems with high wind speeds and severe thunderstorms continue to move across the state.