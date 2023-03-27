US 60/62 bridge over Mississippi River at Cairo closed

The Illinois Department of Transportation has closed the US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River in Cairo.

Officials said “critical issues” with the bridge were discovered during a routine inspection, leading to the bridge’s closure on Friday.

The bridge will remain closed until a plan can be developed and implemented.

Drivers who need to cross from Kentucky into Illinois and Missouri are encouraged to use the Cairo Ohio River Bridge and Cairo I-57 Bridge. The detour adds about 4.5 miles to a trip between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Charleston, Missouri.