Nashville gathers to honor those killed in the Covenant School shooting

Hundreds of community members gathered in Public Square Park Wednesday evening to mourn the six victims of Monday’s mass shooting at the Covenant School.

First Lady Jill Biden was among the attendees, as well as many state lawmakers, city leaders, Police Chief John Drake and Mayor John Cooper.

Rachel Iacovone / WPLN News Nashville Police Chief John Drake reaches out to clasp the shoulder of Nashville Fire Chief William Swann at the vigil.

Cooper called Monday Nashville’s “worst day.”

Community members pass a flame from candle to candle at Nashville’s vigil for the Covenant School shooting Wednesday evening.

“I so wish we did not need to be here, but we need to be here. Together,” he said.

Cooper recognized family members of Mike Hill, the custodian who was killed during the attack, who were also present for the vigil.

City leaders thanked police for their swift response and faith leaders led the crowd in prayers for healing.

The event featured performances by artists Sheryl Crow and Margo Price, who sang from the steps of the Metro Courthouse. And Ketch Secor, front man of Old Crow Medicine Show, closed out the vigil with a rendition of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.”

Mourners in the crowd sang along, some with tears in their eyes.

While the main programming didn’t directly address the issue of gun violence, community members in the audience did.

Phyllis Morrow came with one of her three grandchildren in tow. She said the shooting filled her with sorrow, and made her worry for students like her grandkids. She said action needs to be taken to protect them from gun violence.

“Do extensive background on the individuals who purchase the gun, who purchase firearms,” she said. “Especially when they purchase them in the excess.”

Morrow said she owns a gun herself, and went through a thorough background check in order to get it for her own protection.

The person who opened fire at the Covenant School showed up with two assault-style weapons and a handgun, and had bought a total of seven firearms in recent years, all legally according to police.

Some students showed up to the vigil as well, including 16-year-old Addie Brue, who attends St. Cecilia Academy.

“I just feel so upset,” she said through tears. “Because I have a sister, and I can’t imagine losing her. I mean I would be … My whole world would fall apart.”

Brue said she’s tired of living in fear about potential school shootings.

“I don’t want to feel scared of going to school anymore, and having to think about ‘What do I do if there’s a shooter that’s going to come in?’ and ‘Where do I go?'”

After the vigil, Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, called on the crowd to join a parents and kids rally at the capitol Thursday morning, demanding stronger gun laws from legislators.