Excessive heat warning in effect for parts of KY, IL, TN on June 30
The National Weather Service’s Paducah and Nashville offices have issued excessive heat warnings Friday for parts of western Kentucky, southern Illinois and western Tennessee.
Meteorologists have projected “dangerously hot conditions” with heat index values over 110 degrees.
Kentucky’s eight westernmost counties, along with parts of southern Illinois, are under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. this evening.
Western Tennessee is under an extreme heat warning until Saturday evening.
Extreme heat and humidity leave some people at higher risks for heat-related illnesses, including those working or being active outside, elderly people, young children, and people with chronic health conditions.