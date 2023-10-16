Great Central U.S. ShakeOut earthquake drill planned for Thursday

Millions are expected to participate in what’s being called the World’s Largest Earthquake Drill later this week.

The drill, known as the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, will take place at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday and local emergency agencies are encouraging families, schools and businesses to participate.

The goal of the drill is to improve preparedness and draw attention to the earthquake hazards that exist in western Kentucky, southern Illinois and western Tennessee.

Most local school systems will be included among more than a million people in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and Missouri that have already registered online to participate in the yearly exercise.