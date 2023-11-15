Two dead after plane crash near Union City, Tenn.

Two people died on Wednesday after a plane crashed near Everett-Stewart Regional Airport in northwest Tennessee. Both of the people who died were on the plane.

Airport manager Don Coady said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday immediately west of the airport.

Obion County first responders and officials with the Federal Aviation Administration started their investigations on Wednesday into what caused the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be at the site in Obion County Thursday as part of its own investigation.

No further information has been released.