Two dead after plane crash near Union City, Tenn.

WKMS | By Hannah Saad
Published November 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST
Obion County Chamber of Commerce

Two people died on Wednesday after a plane crashed near Everett-Stewart Regional Airport in northwest Tennessee. Both of the people who died were on the plane.

Airport manager Don Coady said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday immediately west of the airport.

Obion County first responders and officials with the Federal Aviation Administration started their investigations on Wednesday into what caused the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be at the site in Obion County Thursday as part of its own investigation.

No further information has been released.
Public Safety Union Cityobion county
Hannah Saad
Hannah Saad is the Assistant News Director for WKMS. Originally from Michigan, Hannah earned her bachelor’s degree in news media from The University of Alabama in 2021. Hannah moved to western Kentucky in the summer of 2021 to start the next chapter of her life after graduation. Prior to joining WKMS in March 2023, Hannah was a news reporter at The Paducah Sun. Her goal at WKMS is to share the stories of the region from those who call it home. Outside of work, Hannah enjoys exploring local restaurants, sports photography, painting, and spending time with her fiancé and two dogs.
