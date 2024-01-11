Storms approaching region could produce high winds, sub-zero wind chills

National Weather Service forecasters at the Paducah office are warning about the potential for high wind speeds and heavy rainfall in the region Friday.

The storm is expected to start Thursday and continue into Friday, with the chance for at least 1-and-a-half inches of rain across the region and wind gusts of at least 50 mph in some parts of far western Kentucky.

A wind advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday night until midnight on Friday.

Forecasters say another winter storm arriving in the area on Sunday has a high probability of producing sub-zero wind chills, which could continue into early next week.

The greatest chance for snow accumulation will be on Sunday and Monday, with some parts of western Kentucky and Tennessee potentially exceeding two inches of snow.