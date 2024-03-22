KYTC urges truckers, travelers to plan for extra traffic in Kentucky for April 8 solar eclipse

Kentucky state and local agencies are encouraging residents, tourists and truck drivers to prepare for heavy traffic on the day of the upcoming total solar eclipse.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said travelers planning to see the eclipse on April 8th should expect congested highways and limited parking at rest areas.

KYTC is planning to issue Notify Every Truck advisories on the day of the eclipse to alert commercial truckers of expected traffic.

The state transportation agency says it has identified locations where backups are most likely to occur — including the I-24 Ohio River Bridge in Paducah, the U.S. 41 Twin Bridgers at Henderson, and bridges connecting I-64 and I-65 in Louisville.

The state is anticipating at least 150,000 tourists to visit Kentucky for the total eclipse, and over 1 million travelers driving through the Commonwealth to nearby states.

