NWS Paducah identifies at least six tornadoes in western Ky. from Memorial Day weekend outbreak

The National Weather Service Office in Paducah has identified at least six tornadoes that touched down in far western Kentucky over Memorial Day weekend.

The strongest one, an EF-3 tornado with peak wind speeds of 160 miles per hour, touched down in parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Hopkins County. One person died from that tornado, and 21 were injured.

That same storm outbreak also produced tornadoes that touched down in parts of Trigg, Christian, Graves, Muhlenberg, McLean, Butler and Warren counties.

NWS Paducah officials say teams are also planning to survey wind damage Saturday in Marshall and Calloway counties.

