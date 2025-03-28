© 2025
Severe weather possible across region late Sunday, early Monday

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published March 28, 2025 at 4:02 PM CDT
National Weather Service
/
Screenshot

An approaching cold front will bring a chance for severe weather across western Kentucky and Tennessee and southern Illinois, Indiana and Missouri this weekend.

Forecasters with the Paducah office of the National Weather Service project an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms starting late Sunday afternoon into the early morning hours Monday.

The primary risks for the storm system include potentially quarter-size hail – or larger – as well as damaging winds and tornadoes. The hail threat is expected to be contained to Missouri and Illinois.

A line of thunderstorms will move into the region Sunday afternoon and evening, creating the chances for “a few EF-2 tornadoes” to develop, according to NWS briefing materials. The severe weather threat is expected to dissipate from west to east across the region during the late evening and overnight hours.

For up-to-date forecast information and weather warnings, visit the National Weather Service’s Paducah office website or Facebook page.
A native of western Kentucky, Operle earned his bachelor's degree in integrated strategic communications from the University of Kentucky in 2014. Operle spent five years working for Paxton Media/The Paducah Sun as a reporter and editor. In addition to his work in the news industry, Operle is a passionate movie lover and concertgoer.
