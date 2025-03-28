Severe weather possible across region late Sunday, early Monday

An approaching cold front will bring a chance for severe weather across western Kentucky and Tennessee and southern Illinois, Indiana and Missouri this weekend.

Forecasters with the Paducah office of the National Weather Service project an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms starting late Sunday afternoon into the early morning hours Monday.

The primary risks for the storm system include potentially quarter-size hail – or larger – as well as damaging winds and tornadoes. The hail threat is expected to be contained to Missouri and Illinois.

A line of thunderstorms will move into the region Sunday afternoon and evening, creating the chances for “a few EF-2 tornadoes” to develop, according to NWS briefing materials. The severe weather threat is expected to dissipate from west to east across the region during the late evening and overnight hours.