Severe weather causes structural damage in communities across western Ky.

Heavy wind damage was reported across western Kentucky and Tennessee, as well as in southern Illinois and Missouri, after an intense storm system made its way across the region late Wednesday.

Local Emergency Management officials in Ballard, Calloway, Graves and McCracken counties reported significant damage to some structures in the aftermath of the storms, which produced multiple radar-indicated tornadoes across the region.

Ballard County Emergency Management director Travis Holder said that a verbal State of Emergency has been declared. Officials also reported a "catastrophic damage path" and a handful of injuries near the community of Gage.

Officials said a family was sheltering under the awning at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church when the tornado hit. Four injuries – including a critical injury to an 8-year-old child, who was unresponsive – have been reported so far.

A multiple-vehicle crash was reported in McCracken County along Interstate 24 by local emergency management officials after a tornado crossed the roadway around the 15 MM. That same tornado made its way across West Paducah, where it damaged several buildings, including Christ Community Church. Services at the house of worship were canceled earlier on Wednesday.

Multiple agencies across the region also reported downed power lines and poles, contributing to outages in several western Kentucky communities . As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, more than 7,000 people were without power across the Purchase and Pennyrile areas.

As the severe weather exited the area late Wednesday, reports of heavy rainfall causing flooding started in the region. Graves Emergency Management director Tracy Warner said that high waters were already beginning to impact the Sedalia and Cuba area. As much as 15 inches of rain could fall altogether through Saturday in some parts of the region as a part of this extended weather event.

Chances for severe weather are expected to continue on Thursday, with Paducah National Weather Service officials forecasting a slight chance of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.