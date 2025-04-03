Wednesday evening storms leave one dead in Obion County, Tennessee

High winds and heavy rain created deadly weather conditions Wednesday evening in western Tennessee.

The Obion County Emergency Management Agency confirmed one death caused by the weather event early Thursday morning. In a social media update , officials said that a tree hit a moving car around South Fulton caused the fatality.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Significant wind damage from tornadoes was also found near the community of Kenton, along the Gibson-Obion County line.