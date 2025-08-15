Paducah police chief says sergeant died due to stress from responding to shooting

Paducah’s police chief said 32-year-old Sgt. Ryan Hudson died Tuesday after overseeing the response to a deadly shooting that interrupted Eighth of August emancipation celebrations.

Hannah Saad / WKMS

In a press conference Friday , Chief Brian Laird said the stress from responding to the shooting, which left one person dead and two others injured, triggered an underlying cardiac condition Hudson had, and the sergeant died Tuesday evening.

Laird said Hudson’s death would be classified as having taken place in the line of duty.

A visitation for Hudson will be held on Aug. 22 at Paducah Tilghman High School from 5 to 8 p.m. Hudson's funeral will be held on Aug. 23 at Heartland Church in Paducah. The public can begin arriving at 10 a.m., and the funeral service will be at 11 a.m.