Airplane crashes into Graves County home, none injured

Officials say a plane crashed into a home in Graves County Thursday afternoon after the aircraft failed to stop at the end of the runway at the local airport.

According to a social media post from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office , preliminary reports indicate that the 11-seat plane had landed, but the pilot couldn’t get the plane stopped at the end of the runway.

The plane then went through a grassy area, a perimeter fence and across Kentucky Highway 58 before crashing into the house. Neither the pilot…who was the only person on the plane…nor the house’s resident were injured.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to conduct an investigation.