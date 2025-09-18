© 2025
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Airplane crashes into Graves County home, none injured

WKMS | By Hannah Saad
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:39 PM CDT
Graves County Sheriff's Office

Officials say a plane crashed into a home in Graves County Thursday afternoon after the aircraft failed to stop at the end of the runway at the local airport.

According to a social media post from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports indicate that the 11-seat plane had landed, but the pilot couldn’t get the plane stopped at the end of the runway.

The plane then went through a grassy area, a perimeter fence and across Kentucky Highway 58 before crashing into the house. Neither the pilot…who was the only person on the plane…nor the house’s resident were injured.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to conduct an investigation.
Public Safety
Hannah Saad
Hannah Saad is the Assistant News Director for WKMS. Originally from Michigan, Hannah earned her bachelor’s degree in news media from The University of Alabama in 2021. Hannah moved to western Kentucky in the summer of 2021 to start the next chapter of her life after graduation. Prior to joining WKMS in March 2023, Hannah was a news reporter at The Paducah Sun. Her goal at WKMS is to share the stories of the region from those who call it home. Outside of work, Hannah enjoys exploring local restaurants, sports photography, painting, and spending time with her fiancé and two dogs.
See stories by Hannah Saad