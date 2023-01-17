The WKMS Virtual Book Club is Back for 2023
The WKMS Virtual Book Club is back! In February we're reading bell hooks' memoir of growing up in Hopkinsville: "Bone Black: Memories of Girlhood."
The book club will meet online on Zoom, February 22, at 6:30 p.m., so we hope you start reading now. We're excited to learn more about bell hooks - a cultural icon who grew up in our region.
Visit our Facebook Event page to let us know you're coming.
Mark Your Calendar:
February 22- Bone Black: Memories of Girlhood- bell hooks
March 29- Circe -Madeline Miller
April 26- Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. -Judy Blume