The WKMS Virtual Book Club is Back for 2023

The WKMS Virtual Book Club is back! In February we're reading bell hooks' memoir of growing up in Hopkinsville: "Bone Black: Memories of Girlhood."

The book club will meet online on Zoom, February 22, at 6:30 p.m., so we hope you start reading now. We're excited to learn more about bell hooks - a cultural icon who grew up in our region.

Mark Your Calendar:

February 22- Bone Black: Memories of Girlhood- bell hooks

March 29- Circe -Madeline Miller

April 26- Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. -Judy Blume

