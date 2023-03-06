© 2023
Alien Lanes

Alien Lanes March 3, 2023

Published March 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST
WKMS Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for 14 days after they air! Listen to this episode of Alien Lanes below.

Alien Lanes is an eclectic, alternative show hosted by local musicians: Melanie A. Davis and Tim Peyton, and occasionally featuring other local artists as hosts.
From lo-fi to high fives with all the fuzz, scuzz, and beauty of the last frontier.

Hear Alien Lanes every Friday from 11pm-1am.

