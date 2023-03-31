© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Femme Friday show pic.png
Femme Fridays

Femme Fridays March 31, 2023

Published March 31, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT
Femme Friday show pic.png

WKMS Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for 14 days after they air! Listen to this episode of Femme Fridays below.

In honor of March being Women's History Month, Fridays are becoming "Femme Fridays". Hosted by local musician and WKMS staff member, Melanie A. Davis, this series will highlight women in music throughout the last 100 years.

SG Femme Fridays March 31 2023.mp3
Femme Friday show pic.png

Hear Femme Fridays every Friday in March from 11am-1pm.

Femme Fridays