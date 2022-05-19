© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Society

Resource fair for tornado survivors in Mayfield this weekend

WKMS | By Lily Burris
Published May 19, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
Graves_County_Courthouse_100_days_after_December_tornado_outbreak
Lily Burris
/
The Graves County Courthouse still looks severely damaged 100 days after the tornado in Mayfield that was a part of the December tornado outbreak in western and central Kentucky.

Survivors with questions about the fair can email the HUD Kentucky Field Office at ky_webmanager@hud.gov or call 502-582-5251.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is hosting a resource fair in Mayfield for survivors of the December tornado outbreak.

The Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be in the Mayfield High School gym on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be federal and state agencies present such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Kentucky Emergency Management. There will also be legal aid services as well as subject matter experts on a variety of programs and resources such as housing, disaster mitigation and available loans.

“The fair is a collaborative effort of local, state and federal resources to help answer survivor’s questions and provide resources as they rebuild and repair their homes and lives after the devastating tornadoes,” the press release stated.

There will be Spanish language interpreters and sign language interpreters available at the event.

Tags

Society 2021 Tornado OutbreakMayfieldMayfield TornadoFEMAFederal Emergency Management AgencyU.S. Department of Housing and Urban DevelopmentHUDKentucky Emergency ManagementKYEM
Lily Burris
Lily Burris is a tornado recovery reporter for WKMS, Murray State's NPR Station. Her nine month reporting project is supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Lily Burris
Related Content