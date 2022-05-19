Resource fair for tornado survivors in Mayfield this weekend

Survivors with questions about the fair can email the HUD Kentucky Field Office at ky_webmanager@hud.gov or call 502-582-5251.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is hosting a resource fair in Mayfield for survivors of the December tornado outbreak.

The Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be in the Mayfield High School gym on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be federal and state agencies present such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Kentucky Emergency Management. There will also be legal aid services as well as subject matter experts on a variety of programs and resources such as housing, disaster mitigation and available loans.

“The fair is a collaborative effort of local, state and federal resources to help answer survivor’s questions and provide resources as they rebuild and repair their homes and lives after the devastating tornadoes,” the press release stated.

There will be Spanish language interpreters and sign language interpreters available at the event.