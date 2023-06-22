Governor recognizes 15 Kentucky Main Street communities

Governor Andy Beshear and leaders from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet recognized 15 Main Street Communities Wednesday for their efforts to foster economic growth through historic preservation.

The state’s Main Street program promotes historic preservation and local business support to revitalize communities’ downtown areas.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Murray Main Street was recognized for the Imagination Alley, a project that turned an abandoned alley into a tourist attraction with free Wi-Fi.

Paducah Main Street was also recognized for its Cocktail Trail monthly event launched last summer.