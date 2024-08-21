New Tennessee driver’s license design unveiled

Driver licenses and ID cards issued in Tennessee will now feature a new design and other features that state officials say will make it harder to counterfeit.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security began issuing the new ID cards earlier this week, which now feature the state flag along with an image of the state capitol.

The IDs also feature designs like overlapping data and graphics and laser engraved elements, which officials say make the cards harder to duplicate and thus could help prevent fraud.

Tennessee licenses and IDs with the old design are still valid until the expiration date listed on the card.