WKMS celebrates Women's History Month 2024 with a wide variety of special programming and regional events.

Femme Fridays

Melanie A. Davis & Asia Burnett host this all-femme radio show every Friday in March at 11 am. Special episodes include:



March 1: Country, Americana, & Roots

Did you know that female country musicians get as little as 4% of radio airplay compared to men? Melanie A. Davis gives the women in these genres their 96% back with an all-female country and Americana show spanning the last 70 years.



In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, Asia Burnett takes us on a journey through the wonderful world of women with two hours of the hottest femme-fronted music from around the globe.



From trailblazing blues artists to punk rock royalty to contemporary indie rockers, Melanie A. Davis proves just how much of a punch girl power can pack in an all-rock episode of Femme Friday. No shrinking violets here!



Melanie A. Davis shares tracks from local and regional female artists both old and new, including a preview of the artists featured at Paducah Beer Werks' Femme Festiversary, taking place that night at 8 pm.



This year's Femme Friday series concludes with two hours of feel-good, femme-fronted music handpicked by Melanie A. Davis. Covering multiple genres and decades, this show is one last hoorah to Women's History Month.

Sister Sundays

Rick Nance highlights women in music with five special editions of The Kitchen Sink, titled Sister Sundays. In true Rick Nance fashion, these shows will explore every nook and cranny of the musical world, from the mainstream and pop-forward to avant-garde and curious.

Special Events

WKMS also hosts a variety of special events, including:

Friday, March 8: Zine-Making for International Women's Day

with the Murray State Gender Equity Caucus

Waterfield Library, 9 am to 1 pm

Sunday, March 24: Special Screening of becoming bell hooks

WKMS partners with West Kentucky NOW to host a free showing of KET's new documentary, becoming bell hooks, at Murray State's Curris Center Theatre. The one-hour documentary features selections read by Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer and interviews with feminist activist Gloria Steinem, Kentucky writers Crystal Wilkinson and Silas House, bell's younger sister Gwenda Motley, and many others.

Join us from 4:30 to 6 pm on Sunday, March 24, to watch the film about Hopkinsville's own literary legend and talk afterward with a group of panelists about how we can continue bell's legacy moving forward. The event is free, but donations of tampons, shampoo, conditioner, textured hair products, body wash, and loofahs for the Merryman House are welcome.