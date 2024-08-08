Paducah Historic Preservation Group hosts art exhibit and trolley tour for 8th of August celebration

This weekend, Paducah celebrates the Eighth of August, a tribute to African American heritage and observance of the date in commemoration of the emancipation of Black Americans from slavery. WKMS Morning Edition host Daniel Hurt speaks with Rhonda McCorry-Smith, adviser of the Paducah Historical Preservation Group, about the upcoming Eighth of August events, including a trolley tour through Paducah and a celebration of local Black artists.

The celebrations begin with a book signing and art exhibit on Thursday, August 8, at the Paducah School of Art & Design (PSAD). "We try to preserve African American history for the Jackson Purchase area," McCorry-Smith begins. "Our first activity is a lead-in with area art authors and artists. They will have a book signing for a collection of children's books that showcase the life of Ellis Wilson, a Graves County artist.She is very well known, world-renowned."

Following the free book signing, there will be a Helen LaFrance exhibit at PSAD starting at noon. "That will go on until about 1:30, and we'll also have a reception for those that are in attendance," McCorry-Smith says. She adds, "I think [Helen LaFrance] chose us. We are a preservation group, and a lady from Mayfield put out a call in the middle of May saying that some of the Helen LaFrance art was going on auction. They were worried about it leaving the area and not having it available for the public, for children for generations to come. We don't have money for that kind of purchase, but we did a campaign to acquire an investor in the project. So, we actually bought 14 pieces of Helen LaFrance art from that auction, and that is what we're unveiling."

At 2 pm that afternoon (August 8) at the Metropolitan Hotel, two of the first Black cheerleaders in Paducah-Tilghman High School's history will be inducted into the school's hall of fame. McCorry-Smith says the cheerleaders were "two women that were brave enough and bold enough. Every time I speak of it, I almost cry. They went through a lot to be the first, and they were never recognized for it. People are really amazed to hear what they went through. Our secretary for the Paducah Historical Preservation Group went to Paducah-Tilghman and asked if they could be included in the Hall of Fame. They're going to be home for the Eighth of August, and we're going to recognize them while they are here." The cheerleaders joined the team in 1968.

On Friday, August 9, there is a sold-out trolley tour through Paducah highlighting significant landmarks for local African American history. "We have identified about 30 places in Paducah that mean something to the African American community and lend itself to the history of Paducah. This tour will be on a trolley, and we have characters that step on and step off. We'll have somebody that worked with Mr. Cross; he'll step on as Mr. Cross. We have other characters, like Paster Raynarldo Henderson will step in as Pappy Dupree, the original founder and builder of Washington Street Church. We only have six or seven characters to introduce, but we cover about 30 sites in Paducah out to the new West Kentucky vocational school and back to the south side."

The trolley ride leads back to the Hotel Metropolitan, where local historian Betty Dobson will host a fish fry. "Betty has that good fish fry," McCorry-Smith concludes. "And the [trolley] characters, most of them come back for lunch, and they continue to talk about local history."

More information about the 8th of August celebration can be on the Paducah City government website here.