Paducah's Black Patch Revival to livestream alternative Super Bowl halftime show on social media

Black Patch Revival, a Paducah-based psychedelic rock band, will perform a public concert live-streamed from Paducah Beer Werks during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Sunday.

The band features local music community veterans, including Sam Blalock and Grady Wring on guitars, with Todd Anderson on bass and Jason Crivello on drums. While Black Patch Revival typically plays classic rock songs from the 1960s and 1970s, they focus on B-sides and lesser-known tracks. During the performance, they will debut their first original song, "Pretty."

Vocalist and guitarist Grady Wring explained their unique timing.

"Soon as the whistle blows for halftime, Black Patch Revival is going to kick off some music at Paducah Beer Werks, and we welcome anyone who wants to be there for a live audience, but the main goal is to stream it live to people's smart TVs and smartphones at whatever Super Bowl party they're at that night," he said.

The Band

Wring describes Black Patch Revival as a psychedelic rock band inspired by artists of the 1960s.

"We are a psychedelic rock band, and we mostly play covers, but they're kind of obscure covers of bands that you're definitely familiar with, but maybe not songs that you've necessarily ever heard before. And we're actually debuting our first original song called 'Pretty' on the live stream. So we're super excited about that," said Wring. "We put that together at practice for the first time a couple nights ago."

Wring points to songs like "Walk Away" by the James Gang, and "SWLBR" by Cream, the British supergroup from the 1960s featuring Eric Clapton.

"'Locomotive Breath' by Jethro Tull is probably not something that folks are going to hear, yeah, commonly and 'Walk Away' by the James Gang are probably our two most well-known songs that we play," said Wring. "We may play something a little bit more well-known on the live stream. That's a little bit of a surprise, but for the most part, we try to play the deep cuts."

Wring describes himself as lucky when he decided to try and form a band and the musicians he was able to bring together, including some from well-known regional bands that have been around for many years.

"I got really lucky when I put this band together. I kind of hit the lottery on musicians," Wring said. "Todd Anderson from the Legendary Shack Shakers and Solid Rock-It Boosters fame is playing bass, Jason Crivello, who's played with the Solid Rock-It Boosters for years, playing drums, and Sam Blalock, who is just an absolute axe murderer on the guitar, of Little by Little. And if you've ever heard him play, he's a monster."

Super Bowl Half Time Show

Wring said he is glad the project had come together and that a lot of people from the music community stepped in to make it happen.

"When we first had this idea, we had all the equipment needed to do this on our own from our rehearsal space. But as soon as we started telling people about our idea, everyone wanted to help. We have a five-person crew who are volunteering their time and they're all bringing amazing skills to the party," Wring said. "Nathan Brown is directing, Daniel Hurt is producing, Jake Siener is running sound and lights, and Kevin Klepeis and Ginny Harris are running the cameras. And then as soon as I mentioned it to Todd Blume, he immediately offered Paducah Beer Werks as a venue."

Wring said audiences have the chance to either attend in person at Paducah Beer Werks during the Super Bowl or stream it online from the Black Patch Revival Facebook and YouTube pages.

"We're going to start the live stream probably 30 minutes or so before half time, and then as soon as the whistle blows, we will have a brief introduction, and we'll start playing because we don't want to waste any time. We want to play as much music as we can," Wring said. "We might have to cut some stuff, but we'll see. We'll see how it works out. I'm not sure that I've ever heard of another band doing this kind of trying to time it to the Super Bowl halftime show, but I think it's gonna be an incredible show."

Black Patch Revival will be kicking off their livestream from Paducah Beer Werks right as the Super Bowl halftime show begins at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday night.