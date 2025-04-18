Over 60 artist-designed chairs to be auctioned for Sanctuary Inc. domestic violence shelter

More than sixty unique, artist-designed chairs will be auctioned off on Friday through The Chair Project . Proceeds from the event hosted by Hopkinsville's Milkweed Health and Harmony Emporium will go to Sanctuary Inc. , a local nonprofit that supports victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Sanctuary Inc. is a nonprofit organization that serves as a domestic violence shelter and provides resources to help those in need. Its funding comes through state and federal grants, but the organization relies on community support to help fund essential items survivors of domestic violence may need, including clothing and food.

Executive Director of Sanctuary Inc. Heather Lancaster said that the funds from the Chair Project will help those with immediate needs who are leaving bad circumstances in search of help.

"If you think of somebody who is leaving a situation, and all they have is what they've come with, we want to be able to provide and meet that need in ways that otherwise just could not be met," said Lancaster. "So these funds that are raised through the Chair Project, we are so grateful and thankful because they are making a way for survivors to start their new beginning."

The chairs are designed by artists in the region and individuals who want to submit their uniquely designed chairs for silent auction. Lancaster explained that the idea of designing and auctioning chairs was initially conceived by Julie-Anna Carlisle, owner of Milkweed Health & Harmony Emporium, who wanted a way to support Sanctuary Inc. while engaging artists and creative people in the community.

"We are partnering. Sanctuary is partnering with Milkweed Health and Harmony Emporium. They are a local business and it is wonderful to have this partnership they have envisioned. Julianna, the owner of Milkweed, has planned this opportunity where chairs can be submitted by various artists in the area, but not just specific to the counties that sanctuary serves, but also anyone that just has an interest in submitting a chair," said Lancaster. "This can be a refurbished chair. This can be a funkified chair, anything that makes it creative and artistic. We have over 60 entries for the Chair Project."

Lancaster said the idea of designing chairs was symbolic because a chair represents support and stability.

"And the significance of a chair, if you think of the purpose of a chair, it's to provide support. It's to have your back. It's to pick you up when you're feeling down or feeling low. And we know with anything that may look or feel a little bit worn, if you give it some time and love, you can make it new again, and it can be transformed," said Lancaster. "And so the significance and the symbolism in this is that we are a domestic violence shelter and sexual assault resource center. We are supporting survivors who have experienced many forms of abuse, and similar to the chair, we are providing hope and support through our therapy services, emergency shelter and other support resources that may help someone on their healing journey."

Chair Project

While it is a silent auction, it is also a competition. The top three contenders will receive prizes after a panel of judges weighs in on best in show, runner-up, and honorable mention. Lancaster expressed gratitude for everyone who participates, as it is all done for a charitable cause.

"It is also a juried contest. We did share that through our promotion of this event and when we were soliciting artists to participate, that we would have judges," she said. "And the different awards we're offering is going to be the best of show, which is a $300 prize, $150 prize for the runner up, and then a $75 honorable mention, and then a gift basket valued at over $75 will be given to the highest bid."

Sanctuary can be reached 24/7 through their crisis hotline at 1-800-766-0000. Lancaster emphasized that they are there to listen and help develop safety plans for those in need. Their goal is to help people be safe and healthy, with live advocates staffing the crisis line to make appointments or offer referrals and resources.