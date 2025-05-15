Playhouse in the Park hosting Disney-themed benefit concert for woman who recently battled cancer

Murray’s Playhouse in the Park is hosting a benefit concert of Disney classics this weekend – featuring current and former DisneyWorld performers – to raise money for Sabry Poor, a Murray native and former WKMS host, who recently battled cancer.

Poor’s cousin, Mallory Walls, planned the event, which will feature tunes from animated classics like “Peter Pan,” “Cinderella,” “Aladdin” and “The Little Mermaid,” among others.

She will perform alongside Disney actors Gina Varchetto and Billy Flanigan, who has worked as a performer for Disney for four decades. Kayla Little, a Murray guitarist and vocalist who fronts the band Little By Little, will also be performing at the show Saturday.

In an interview with WKMS, Walls said that the performers plan to dedicate a special medley to a close friend of Poor’s who passed away earlier this year.

To learn more about the performance, listen to the whole interview with Walls, Varchetto and Flanigan.