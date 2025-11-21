Madisonville's Glema Mahr Center to present indie folk band the Cactus Blossoms this weekend

The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville is hosting the alternative country and indie folk group The Cactus Blossoms this weekend, led by brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkham.

Glema Mahr Center director Toby Roberts said audiences might find similarities between The Cactus Blossoms and other notable bands. .

“If you've not heard them, I really think they sound a lot like the Everly Brothers. It's that style. I think it's categorized as alternative country or indie folk, and it's a very exciting period of music,” Roberts said. “They were even featured on the revival of ‘Twin Peaks’ in 2017. If you're a David Lynch fan, you'll know his type of style of music, and so that might give you a clue what they sound like.”

Roberts said The Cactus Blossoms are performing as part of the theatre’s Stage Door Series, which features a more intimate setting to watch the performance.

“We create a coffee house style,” Roberts said.“It's a very intimate setting with tables and chairs very close to the stage. We also offer them a table full of treats. We have sweet and savory treats and soft drinks, coffee and our popular lattes, and that's all available at no charge (after purchasing tickets).”

Roberts said the band would be available after the performance to meet concertgoers. Band merchandise will also be available for purchase.