Cyber Bytes: How to Protect Yourself From Cyber Attackers During the Holiday Season

In the next installment of Sounds Good's Cyber Bytes series, Tracy Ross and Dr. Michael Ramage, director of Murray State's Cyber Education and Research Center, discuss how to protect oneself from cyber attacks and other bad actors during the holiday season. Ramage says that people can become especially susceptible to poor cybersecurity practices during this time of year because of the time-sensitive nature of most purchases, people's desire to get the best possible deals, and our propensity for trustworthy, giving attitudes around the holidays.

One of the easiest ways to fall victim to a cybersecurity attack is to give in to false urgency. Like Black Friday doorbuster deals that stores advertise for a specific time frame, online vendors can create a false sense of urgency by presenting an item as only being on sale for a limited time. Ramage says that while responding to these claims quickly is understandable, it's also dangerous. "When you act fast, you don't think," he says. "You're more likely to do something out of that reaction of, 'I got to get the deal.'"

To avoid this problem, Ramage recommends setting aside a few hours for online shopping at a time. By giving yourself ample time to browse websites, you become less likely to buy something on impulse. Another way to avoid this issue is to put an item in your cart and then walk away from it for a while. Return to the online cart a few hours (or days) later, and if you're still interested in buying the item, then buy it.

Another common way cyber attackers find new victims during the holiday season is by placing sponsored ads on Google search pages that make fake links appear to be actual websites. "There will be fake websites, just made-up websites that look like the real website that are selling products like a real website, but they're just not," Ramage says. "Just because those are ads doesn't mean they're legitimate."

Ramage recommends avoiding this problem by going to the actual vendor's website instead of clicking through an ad to see the product. If you spot an advertisement for a toy, electronic item, or otherwise sold by Walmart, for example, go to Walmart's website through a separate Google search or by typing the website link directly in your browser. Clicking the ad might lead you to a fake website designed to look exactly like the real deal.

Finally, Ramage warns listeners about another common holiday scam: text messages claiming a package being delivered to your house is delayed. These text messages and emails will often encourage you to click a link to rectify the problem, but Ramage strongly advises, "Never click the link." If you are concerned that an item is delayed, Ramage once again recommends going to the vendor's website (in a separate browser, not via text or email) to check the status of your order. Creating an account with a vendor when you purchase an item from its store also helps you review and track orders. If you can't find any information about a delayed package on the vendor's official website, the text or email is likely a scam.

When in doubt, Ramage says, "Just stop and think." If a deal or item looks too good to be true, it probably is. Visiting vendor sites directly, not clicking on unsolicited links, and resisting the urge to buy things on impulse are all excellent ways to protect yourself against cyberattacks this holiday season and year-round.

