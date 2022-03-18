MSU keeps dancing: Racers beat San Francisco State in first round of NCAA tourney

It took a little longer than regulation, but the Murray State Racers got their 21st consecutive win Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana, to move on to the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The 7-seed Racers pulled out an overtime win to take down the 10-seed San Francisco State University Dons 87-92 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Five Racers finished with double digit point totals – Justice Hill (15), KJ Williams (18), Tevin Brown (17), Trae Hannibal (18) and Jordan Skipper-Brown (12).

NBA All-Star and MSU alumnus Ja Morant was tweeting along as he watched the game:

a team from kentucky won today 👀🙌🏽🐎 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 18, 2022

The victory kept Murray State's winning streak — currently the longest active one in the country — alive and increased it to 21 consecutive wins.

Now MSU advances to the Round of 32 for the fourth time in its last five NCAA tournament appearances.

The Racers’ next game will take place Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CST in Indianapolis against the 15-seed St. Peter’s University Peacocks out of Jersey City, New Jersey. The Peacocks topped the 2-seed University of Kentucky Wildcats 85-79 in overtime just hours earlier Thursday evening in the same arena. By beating the Wildcats, the Peacocks became just the 10th 15-seed to take down a 2-seed in NCAA Tournament history .

Had MSU and UK both won, the schools would have met for the first time on the court.