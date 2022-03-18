© 2022
Sports

MSU keeps dancing: Racers beat San Francisco State in first round of NCAA tourney

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published March 18, 2022 at 12:24 AM CDT
FOGqckTWUAATTnG.jpg
MSU Athletics
/
David Eaton

It took a little longer than regulation, but the Murray State Racers got their 21st consecutive win Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana, to move on to the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The 7-seed Racers pulled out an overtime win to take down the 10-seed San Francisco State University Dons 87-92 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Five Racers finished with double digit point totals – Justice Hill (15), KJ Williams (18), Tevin Brown (17), Trae Hannibal (18) and Jordan Skipper-Brown (12).

NBA All-Star and MSU alumnus Ja Morant was tweeting along as he watched the game:

The victory kept Murray State's winning streak — currently the longest active one in the country — alive and increased it to 21 consecutive wins.

Now MSU advances to the Round of 32 for the fourth time in its last five NCAA tournament appearances.

The Racers’ next game will take place Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CST in Indianapolis against the 15-seed St. Peter’s University Peacocks out of Jersey City, New Jersey. The Peacocks topped the 2-seed University of Kentucky Wildcats 85-79 in overtime just hours earlier Thursday evening in the same arena. By beating the Wildcats, the Peacocks became just the 10th 15-seed to take down a 2-seed in NCAA Tournament history.

Had MSU and UK both won, the schools would have met for the first time on the court.

Derek Operle
A native of western Kentucky, Operle earned his bachelor's degree in integrated strategic communications from the University of Kentucky in 2014. Operle spent five years working for Paxton Media/The Paducah Sun as a reporter and editor. In addition to his work in the news industry, Operle is a passionate movie lover and concertgoer.
