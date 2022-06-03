Eastern Kentucky University to host Special Olympics Kentucky Summer Games this weekend

Special Olympics Kentucky’s 2022 Summer Games take place this weekend in Richmond. This is the 27th year the games will take place at Eastern Kentucky University. More than 900 athletes will compete in aquatics, bocce, rhythmic gymnastics, soccer and track and field.

Mark Buerger is Director of Communications and External Relations for Special Olympics Kentucky. Buerger said attendance this year is down when you compare it to pre-COVID numbers.

“But it's up significantly from last year. And we're sort of excited about the numbers and how many we have back and how many people are excited to be a part of this again now,” said Buerger.

When athletes aren’t competing, they can visit Olympic Town, where they can find food, bingo and sports clinics.

In addition to the athletes, Special Olympics Kentucky expects around 600 family members and 400-500 volunteers to play a part in the weekend.

Buerger said watching the different events at the summer games is the perfect way to get a feel for the program.

“See our athletes and see what people with intellectual disabilities really can accomplish when opportunities are made available for them. And summer games here at EKU really give the best overall picture of our program to somebody who might be interested in either competing or in helping out.”

More volunteers are always welcome at Special Olympics Kentucky. Buerger said volunteers can just show up Saturday morning at the volunteer tent near Commonwealth Hall on EKU’s campus and they will be assigned to an area that needs help.

The games begin directly after Opening Ceremonies take place Friday evening at 6. The weekend events end Saturday evening with Closing Ceremonies, followed by the Victory Dance.

You can find more information on the games at soky.org.