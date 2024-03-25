Lyon County wins boys basketball state championship

Lyon County’s boys basketball team captured the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s state championship on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

The Lyons defeated Harlan County 67 to 58 to capture the first boys basketball state title in the school’s history.

Lyon County senior Travis Perry, who holds the boys state record for most career points, was named the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament MVP.

According to WPSD-TV, Lyon County High School, which has around 300 students, is the smallest school to win the boys basketball state championship in Kentucky since 1992.