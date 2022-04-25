WKMS News Wins KBA Impact Broadcast Awards

WKMS is proud to announce another set of awards for its newsroom. The Kentucky Broadcasters Association notified WKMS that its work in 2021 for Murray State’s listener-supported public radio service has taken home many Impact Broadcast Awards.

Station Manager Chad Lampe says, "The WKMS News team continues to strive for excellent and thoughtful reporting while simultaneously mentoring and training student reporters that stand out in these awards as some of the best in the state. Congratulations, and we all look forward to more award-winning reporting in the future."

In the professional category Liam Niemeyer won First Place for his Enterprise Reporting with "Here Comes the Sun: Solar Moves In, and a Farm Community Wonders About Its Future." In Long Serious News Feature Derek Operle won Second Place with "Meteorologists Want to Confirm How Many Tornadoes Touched Down in Western Kentucky," and Third Place went to Rachel Collins with "Calloway County Jail Inmates Concerned About COVID-19 Policies, Treatment."

WKMS also won Third Place in the Use of Sound category for “Know Your Neighbor-Micro Documentaries" and in Breaking News, WKMS won Second Place for its December 10th Tornado reporting.

In the college category:

Best Digital Journalist: Dustin Wilcox earned First Place.

Best Feature Story: Dustin Wilcox won Third Place with "Trigg County Man Sings 'Happy Birthday' to Hundreds Each Year."

Best News Story: Dustin Wilcox won First Place "Rep. Hal Rogers May Not Feel Effects of Halted PAC Funding." Dalton York won Second and Third Place with "Resiliency Center in Marshall County Helps Community Heal Three Years After School Shooting" and "Marshall County Teacher Reflects on Return to In-Person Learning After Weeks of NTI" respectively.