Asia Burnett named WKMS Station Manager

WKMS and the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business and Academic Affairs at Murray State University are proud to announce Asia Burnett as the new WKMS Station Manager, effective January 1, 2023.

Asia has served as interim Station Manager since July of this year and previously served in the roles of Assistant Station Manager and Development Director from July 2021 to July 2022, Development Director from January 2013 to July 2021, and Underwriting Representative from February 2012 to January 2013.

She holds both a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Murray State University.

"Public radio is all about building community and I've been so fortunate to be part of the WKMS community for over a decade,” said Burnett. “I'm excited to see what the future will bring for WKMS and Murray State - two places that will always feel like home for me. Thank you for listening and entrusting me to help in this important work."

“Asia Burnett is an invaluable part of our Racer family, the public radio sector and throughout our multi-state region, and I am very pleased with her decision to step into the important role of WKMS Station Manager,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “With over 10 years of experience at WKMS and a proud alum of Murray State University, we look forward to her continued development of the station under her strong leadership and direction.”

“I am very excited about this announcement. Asia has been a tremendous leader in the public broadcast media industry and has done an outstanding job as Interim Station Manager. She will lead WKMS with a clear vision and focus for the station. This is a major step forward for WKMS in order to begin strategic planning and other enhancements,” said Murray State University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Todd.

“I look forward to working with Asia on advancing teaching and student-learning initiatives with the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications,” said Dean of the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business Dr. David Eaton. “I could not be happier for her both personally and professionally, and look forward to the great days ahead at WKMS.”

