Celebrating you! Come see us at WKMS Donor Appreciation Events

We hope to see you at our Donor Appreciation Events this month to celebrate all that you've made possible with your wonderful support.

First, we'll be at the the Arboretum in Murray, on Thursday, August 10th from 5-7pm. We’ll have live music by Kayla Little and Sam Blalock, light snacks, The Murray Bank ice cream truck, friends from the Murray Art Guild and more. Let us know you're coming on the FB Event page!

Next, stop by Dry Ground Brewing in Paducah on Tuesday, August 15th from 6-9pm for our 1st WKMS Vinyl Night. News Director Derek Operle will be spinning records, so bring one to play or just listen along. We’ll also have small bites from Artisan Kitchen, fun drawings and exclusive custom shirts from Mighty Tees!

Finally...and this is a first for us... Dr. Stephanie Rea will perform her brand-new, totally original, one-woman show to benefit the station! It's called The Next Best Thing: A Flute Professor’s Tragicomic Origin Story and features humorous stories from Dr. Rea’s life and imagination with some flute playing sprinkled in between. The event is Saturday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Hall (2nd Floor) in the Old Fine Arts Building on the campus of Murray State University.