WKMS wins five Kentucky Broadcasters Association awards – including Overall Excellence

The WKMS News Team collected many Impact Broadcast Awards last month in Lexington from the Kentucky Broadcasters Association. But chief among those was the First Place award for Overall Excellence in the radio category. The outstanding work of the news team in everyday reporting, breaking news, continuing coverage and enterprise stories was recognized. And we are so grateful to the listeners who both make this coverage possible and turn to WKMS each day for their regional news.

Other Awards include:

First Place – Short Public Affairs: Derek Operle, "Where Kentuckians Seeking Abortions Outside the State's Borders Can Go."

First Place – Long Serious News Feature: Lily Burris "Mayfield Latino Community Overcomes Language Barriers, Trust Issues in Recovery Process" Covering the devastation of a community means reporting about the entire community, even its sometimes-forgotten segments. Lily Burris' reporting on this part of a western Kentucky minority population centered the subjects' humanity from start to finish.

First Place – Digital Coverage: Liam Niemeyer

Finalist – Long Light News Feature: Derek Operle, "Endangered Red Wolf Pups Born in Land Between the Lakes Continue Hope of Species' Repopulation."

College Radio:

First Place – Best Digital Journalist – Dustin Wilcox

Finalist – Best Radio Reporter: Zacharie Lamb

News Director Derek Operle also won Rookie of the Year in the Radio Division of the Excellence in Broadcasting Awards. We're proud to have him leading this incredible news team.