WKMS Poetry Minutes 2024: Share your poem on the air!

April is National Poetry Month and we'll continue the tradition, started by Constance Alexander, of sharing poems from you on the air each weekday.

We're inviting everyone to write short poems (45 seconds or less when read aloud), to be broadcast as Poetry Minutes. We'll take poems in any style (no rules or formats) as long as they were written by you!

There's a form to submit your poem here, as well as a place to submit your smartphone recording of you reading your piece. If you need assistance recording, you can reach out to Asia Burnett at aburnett2@murraystate.edu for help.

SUBMIT YOUR POEM

Need more inspiration? We'll host a FREE poetry workshop with award-winning poet Constance Alexander on Tuesday, April 2 at 6pm in Murray State's Waterfield Library.

See the details

EVERYONE is welcome and you do not need any writing experience to join. Just bring your imagination and get ready to have some fun doing quick poetry exercises celebrating spring!