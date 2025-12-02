Planning for a Sustainable Future: The WKMS 50-Year Fund

Listeners have done amazing work this year to help fill in the gap left by the defunding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

But it will be challenging for our region to raise an additional $215,000 each and every year ahead.

We've heard from many of you who are concerned about the financial future of your station. You don't want to just invest in what's currently being done, but to create a viable and transformative path forward.

That's why we've decided to make a bold move and forego any annual fundraising this December to focus solely on the future: our "50-Year Fund" for sustainability - ensuring local journalism and community access in the many years ahead.

The Need:

We've done what we can to reduce expenses, while still keeping a renewed focus and investment on advancing technologies (on-demand streams, apps, web, etc.) We realize radio may change in the future, but the need for local news, state capitol reporting, music discovery, training student journalists and community engagement will not. No matter how you'll get these services from us in the future, we must find ways to remain financially capable to provide them.

Here's the math:

$215,000 Corporation for Public Broadcasting Annual Cut

-$39,000 NPR fee reductions for the coming year

-$9,000 Other program cost reductions

-$15,000 Projected cost savings from sharing services with other stations

-$50,000 Projected increased sustainer and/or grant revenue

$102,000 Estimated per year need to keep current programming & news staffing

The Solution

Through the Murray State Foundation, we have a "50-Year Fund" for sustainability. It is similar to an endowment, in that the Foundation manages the fund which can grow through investment. Each year, the Foundation allows us to move 4.5% to a spendable account.

That means a fund principal of a little over 2 million dollars would provide enough money to fill this funding gap in perpetuity.

Working in small market public radio, a 2 million dollar campaign feels like a scary number at first. But to accomplish big things, we have to be willing to dream big. Ensuring a sustainable future means that a combination of even a few hundred committed individuals and organizations could make a transformative difference for WKMS.

How you can help

Now is the time you're planning your taxwise gifts for 2025.

Donor-Advised Funds, IRA Distributions, gifts of stock, planned estate gifts: if it makes good sense for you to give in these ways - we'll find a way to make them work for the station too!

Introducing The Cornerstone Society

Funding tiers to meet goal:



1 x $250,000 donors - Pillar

2 x $100,000 donors - Protector

10 x $50,000 donors - Champion

15 x $25,000 donors - Beacon

25 x $10,000 donors - Defender

25 x $5,000 donors - Advocate

100 x $1,000 donors - Future Funder

200 x $500 donors - Builder

1000 x $100 donors - Believer

Benefits

All Cornerstone Society Members will be integral in safeguarding the future of their station. And there will be a special reception and events to honor the impact of all donors.

Online recognition is also available at all levels (if desired)



$500 & Above: On-Air Recognition (if desired)

$10,000 & Above: Name on plaque in studio

$100,000 & Above: Limited studio naming opportunities available pending Board Approval

Want to give? Email Station Manager Asia Burnett at aburnett2@murraystate.edu to learn more about taxwise ways to support the fund.

Thank YOU for supporting your station - now and in the many, many years to come.