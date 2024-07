The 144th Fancy Farm Picnic takes place this weekend in far west Kentucky, bringing people from across the region together to eat barbecue and hear (and jeer) politicians. This year's political chair, Steven Elder, talks with WKMS Morning Edition host Daniel Hurt about this year's event, including who is slated to speak, issues the picnic faces as political realignment has led to partisanship concerns, and the event's long history.

Listen • 14:08