As Kingsway Skateland prepares to close shop to the public, a local roller derby team gears up with mouthguards, a helmet, knee and elbow pads and slips on their skates. They get on the rink ready to warm up, either by skating many laps around the rink or doing push-ups on skates.Then, the real fun begins. One skater wears a star on their helmet to gain the most points by skating past the other team, but there is a human wall they have to get through first. The skater zips through the other team's line of defense after being pushed and shoved. The skater can now earn points for their team, but they have to do all of this within two minutes.As someone who has never watched roller derby before, they might have their reservations about joining the team before they decide they wouldn’t mind being chest checked, but a local roller derby team hopes to gain new members to welcome into their community even though the sport can be seen as being aggressive.

Listen • 3:55