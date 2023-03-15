Former Ky. prison supervisor convicted of covering up assaults on inmates

A former supervisor at a federal prison in eastern Kentucky was convicted on two counts of obstruction earlier this week following a six-day trial in federal court.

Prosecutors say Kevin Pearce, a former federal Bureau of Prisons lieutenant at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy, wrote false reports to cover up assaults on two different inmates in 2021.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, two former officers pleaded guilty for their roles in the two assaults and testified against Pearce at his trial.

Pearce could face up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is set for early July.

