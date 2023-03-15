PPC funding for Marshall County tornado survivors cut to roughly $1.5 million

Funding for Marshall County survivors of the December 10, 2021, tornado outbreak has been reduced to a little over 1.5 million dollars due to the low number of applications submitted to the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet.

The cabinet originally allocated $3.5 million dollars from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund for Marshall County survivors.

According to WPSD-TV, this cut means only around 450 residents would be able to receive $3,500 dollar payments from the tornado relief fund. However, the Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group says the PPC and Team Kentucky will try to allocate more money to county survivors if there are more than 450 applicants.

So far, the recovery group says it has received 160 PPC fund applications.

The deadline to apply for tornado relief funding is June 15.