Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approves $247,500 for MSU hemp center

Published April 21, 2023

Murray State University's Center for Agricultural Hemp is receiving $247,500 through a Department of Agriculture grant that will fund two projects.

According to a Department of Agriculture press release, the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved MSU’s grant funding at its monthly meeting for the university’s center to help establish the Kentucky Fiber Hemp Farming Network.

The funds will also help the Center for Agricultural Hemp establish a consistent supply with Fibonacchi/Hempwood, a Murray-based company specializing in hemp-based wood substitutes.

