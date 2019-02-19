City Of Paducah Installing Floodgates As Ohio River Rises

By 1 hour ago

Credit City of Paducah Kentucky Government via Facebook

The City of Paducah is installing floodgates today as the Ohio River rises.

Public Information Officer Pam Spencer said city officials are installing roughly 15 gates downtown in anticipation of a forecast crest of 49.5 feet on Saturday. Crews started working early this morning. She said the goal is to finish installations today before rainfall.

“When we see a forecast of 49 feet and rising that is when our crews start installing the floodgates because when the river reaches a flood stage of 50 feet that would mean the water would be trickling down Broadway,” Spencer said.

Spencer said the floodgates were last installed a year ago. She said several pump stations are in operation.

Tags: 
Paducah
floodgates
Ohio River

Related Content

Paducah City Officials Closely Monitor Ohio River As Heavy Rainfall Causes High Waters

By Feb 12, 2019
MATT MARKGRAF, WKMS

Paducah city officials say they are closely watching forecasts issued by the National Weather Service regarding flooding around the Ohio River.

Ohio River Compact Considers Vote to Eliminate Pollution Standards

By Julie Grant & The Allegheny Front Feb 13, 2019
Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

A multi-state commission charged with ensuring water quality in the Ohio River will consider whether to eliminate its pollution control standards at its meeting on February 14. Thousands of people have expressed opposition during a public comment period, while others argue that the regulations are redundant and have no teeth.