City Of Paducah Installing Floodgates As Ohio River Rises

The City of Paducah is installing floodgates today as the Ohio River rises.

Public Information Officer Pam Spencer said city officials are installing roughly 15 gates downtown in anticipation of a forecast crest of 49.5 feet on Saturday. Crews started working early this morning. She said the goal is to finish installations today before rainfall.

“When we see a forecast of 49 feet and rising that is when our crews start installing the floodgates because when the river reaches a flood stage of 50 feet that would mean the water would be trickling down Broadway,” Spencer said.

Spencer said the floodgates were last installed a year ago. She said several pump stations are in operation.