Federal Homelessness Grant Viewed As Critical To Permanent Housing Programs In Lexington

The city of Lexington is the recipient of a significant federal grant aimed at reducing homelessness in the central Kentucky community. Since 2014 city officials say homelessness has decreased by 55 percent.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says the $1.8 million federal grant represents a 21 percent increase over last year’s funding. The funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide an additional 22 permanent housing vouchers for individuals or families fleeing domestic violence. In addition, it supports 35 new permanent housing vouchers for individuals or families.

Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Director Polly Ruddick says moving forward scarce federal dollars will only be going to communities showing they are reducing and ending homelessness. She says Lexington is one of those communities.





