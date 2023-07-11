Stu Johnson
Stu has been reporting for WEKU for more than 35 years. His primary beat is Lexington/Fayette government.
-
It’s been more than three months since history was made at the Blue Grass Army Depot. The last nerve agent rocket among the more than 500 tons of chemical weapons stored in Madison County was destroyed. Officials said a full celebration would come this fall. And so, it did Wednesday.
-
The U.S. has destroyed its last chemical weapon. It’s been decades in the making. The more than 500 tons of Nerve and Mustard agent had been stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot for all those years.
-
The destruction of 500 tons of nerve and mustard agent had been decades in the making, and the stockpile had been stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot in eastern Kentucky.
-
A massive rain event has struck portions of southeastern Kentucky. Some areas have reportedly seen up close to ten inches of rain over the last 24 hours.
-
The Kentucky Legislature is scheduled to meet in session two days this week and there are lots of items, big and small, still up for debate and possible action.
-
The crime of fraudulent assisted reproduction would be created under a bill moving in the Kentucky General Assembly.
-
The personal information of public officials could be seeing better protection soon. The Kentucky Senate has voted 24 to eight in favor of legislation to add protections regarding personal identifiable information for public officials.
-
Multi-faceted legislation involving student discipline and codes of conduct at Kentucky’s public universities is moving through the General Assembly.
-
The 2022 Kentucky General Assembly is about one third of the way through its session and the House has already passed a state budget bill which usually happens much later in the session. Some view this as a positive sign for tax reform.
-
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to present challenges in getting blood donations.