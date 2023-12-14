Veteran GOP legislative leader leaving the Kentucky Senate at the end of 2024

Long-time Kentucky GOP legislative leader Damon Thayer has plans taking him deeper into the private sector. But, his decision to not seek re-election in the state Senate doesn’t mean he’s scaling back on his political interest or involvement.

The often outspoken Scott County lawmaker has already held the Republican majority floor leader role in the 38-member Senate for longer than anyone. Thayer said there was no one single overriding factor in his decision, but a change he’s thought about for some time.

“I just feel like I don’t want to be that guy who sticks around too long and that sometimes it’s better to leave a little too soon that to stay a little too long” said Thayer.

Come the end of Thayer’s term next year, it will be 22 years in the Senate. He said he has some opportunities to grow his racetrack consulting outside of Kentucky and adds his bourbon company is requiring more time.

“People are asking ‘what’s wrong?.’ Nothing I’m fine. And then people say ‘what are you gonna do?’ And my response is ‘I’m gonna do everything.’ You know I want to see what kind of other opportunities are out there in the private sector. And I’m not running out running for another office again some day,” said Thayer.

Asked if that could be a run for governor, Thayer said it is certainly a possibility and would be, on his radar. The Georgetown senator said he will remain active in Republican politics at the local, state, and federal levels. He feels the GOP party in Kentucky is stronger than ever. Thayer’s current term runs through the end of 2024.

Thayer doesn’t see any shifting of political philosophy in his Senate GOP caucus but he says there have been changes in the House caucus.

