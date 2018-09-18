GOP Tenn. Gov. Candidate: Faith-Based Group Could Reduce State Prison Population

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee says a Nashville faith-based prison nonprofit could provide the model for reducing Tennessee's recidivism rate.

Lee said on Tuesday that organizations like Men of Valor —where he has served as a board member for several years —should be studied by the state as a possible tool to help other communities.

Lee said Men of Valor's recidivism rate is significantly lower than the overall number of felony inmates who are re-incarcerated in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, statewide recidivism in 2016 was roughly 47 percent — down from 50.5 percent in 2010. Men of Valor's website says its recidivism rate is around 15 percent.

Lee, who is a businessman from Franklin, faces Democratic ex-Nashville Mayor Karl Dean in the upcoming November election.