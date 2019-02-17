Graves Co. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon Dies

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon died at his home on Saturday. 54-year old Redmon was first elected sheriff in 2011 and won re-election in November.

The Graves County Coroner told WPSD-TV that Redmon died of natural causes. Redmon had faced some controversy in the last year. He was charged with drug possession after allegedly taking pain medication from the department’s drug drop box and official misconduct, he pleaded not guilty to those charges last September.

Kentucky Law states the County’s Judge Executive shall appoint a successor until an election can occur.