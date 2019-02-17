Graves Co. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon Dies

By 3 minutes ago

Credit Graves County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

  Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon died at his home on Saturday. 54-year old Redmon was first elected sheriff in 2011 and won re-election in November.

The Graves County Coroner told WPSD-TV that Redmon died of natural causes. Redmon had faced some controversy in the last year. He was charged with drug possession after allegedly taking pain medication from the department’s drug drop box and official misconduct, he pleaded not guilty to those charges last September.

 

Kentucky Law states the County’s Judge Executive shall appoint a successor until an election can occur.

 

Tags: 
Dewayne Redmon

Related Content

Graves Co. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon Reelected, Trial Set For April

By Nov 7, 2018
Graves County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon was reelected Tuesday night despite facing drug and misconduct charges and being restricted in law enforcement duties.

Graves Co. Sheriff Employees Sign “True And Complete” Account Of Sheriff’s Alleged Crimes

By Oct 9, 2018
Graves Co. Sheriff's Office

Members of the Graves County Sheriff’s office released on Tuesday a signed letter describing their sheriff’s alleged criminal actions over the summer. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon is charged with possession of a controlled substance (felony) and official misconduct (misdemeanor). He appeared in court in early September.

Graves Co. Chief Deputy Withdrawing Write-In Campaign For Sheriff

By Oct 3, 2018
Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Graves County Chief Deputy Davant Ramage is withdrawing his write-in campaign for sheriff due to his employer actively campaigning. 

Graves Co. Sheriff Indicted on Drug Charge

By Aug 17, 2018
Graves County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

A Graves County Grand Jury has indicted the county Sheriff  Dewayne Redmon on a drug charge. 