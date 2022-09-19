Criminal Justice

-
Victims and family members of victims of the 1997 Heath High School shooting in far western Kentucky gave testimony Monday in the shooter’s parole hearing.
Leadership for the Paducah Police Department say an 18-month investigation has led to the arresting and indicting 23 people from western Kentucky and southern Illinois for charges related to alleged fentanyl trafficking.
Hopkins County Schools teachers arrested this week for alleged sexual abuse, distributing ‘obscene matter’Two high school teachers in Hopkins County Schools are facing charges — including alleged sexual abuse and distributing “obscene matter” to minors — after being arrested by local law enforcement this week.
Shelly Stallings and several co-defendants are accused of using pepper spray against law enforcement officers on Jan. 6, 2021, as Donald Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol building.
Kelly Goodlett is the first officer who will be convicted for their role in the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home.
Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Kelly Goodlett appeared in federal court Friday for charges related to Breonna Taylor’s killing.
Former state Rep. John Tilley, who also served as Kentucky’s Justice Secretary, has been arrested and charged with rape. Tilley was taken into custody Monday morning in downtown Lexington.
A Calloway County man charged with the alleged murder of a Murray State University student last year pleaded guilty to that charge and others earlier this week.
The investigation continues into the shooting in Floyd County that left two police officers dead and multiple wounded.
A Paducah doctor has admitted to creating and submitting more than $3 million worth of false claims to Medicare, according to a recent release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
Southern Baptist leaders issue apology, promise to release a list of known abusers. But some survivors say it's not enough.Members of Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee met Tuesday to respond to an investigative report showing decades of sex abuse cover-ups.
Several law enforcement and emergency service agencies are responding to a fatal shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Kentucky State Police have confirmed a Calloway County sheriff's deputy and a suspect died during the shooting.